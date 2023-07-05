How drugs entered restricted area of White House? Five key points

A white-coloured substance was found on Sunday night in a work area at the secure building of White House during a routine inspection, and reports of the same emerged on Tuesday with the US Secret Service stating that the substance sparked an emergency evacuation.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area on Sunday.

The Secret Service spokesperson said that "the DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous".

The official added that there was an investigation into the cause and manner" to find out how exactly the substance entered the White House.

What was the substance?

The Washington Post first reported that the preliminary positive test of the substance showed that it was cocaine.

Where was it found?

The powder was found in the West Wing, which is linked to the executive mansion where President Joe Biden lives. It houses the Oval Office, the cabinet room and press area, and offices and workspace for the president's staff.

Who all have access to the area?

The area where it was found has access to hundreds of people who work in or come through regularly.

What was the immediate impact?

The Secret Service said that the "unknown item" led to the temporary closing of the White House complex.

Was there any danger to Biden and his family?

When the incident happened, Biden was not in the White House as he and his family returned from a weekend at the presidential retreat Camp David on Tuesday morning.

