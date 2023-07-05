'United States has ignored...': Angry China opposes Washington's arms sales to Taiwan

A week after US State Department approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taiwan, China has responded saying it 'resolutely' opposes any US arms sales to the island nation.

"The United States has ignored China's core concerns, violently interfered in China's internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait," spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.

Previously, Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office urged the US to adhere to the one-China principle and avoid drumming up new controversies in the region.

"An increasing number of Taiwan people have come to realise that the US is turning Taiwan into a 'powder keg' and an 'ammunition depot', rather than providing protection," said Zhu.

"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan are spending the hard-earned money of the people to please the US, which will only push the people of Taiwan into a dangerous and volatile situation," she added.

Beijing remains undecided on Taiwan's unification: Top Pentagon official Pentagon announces the deal Last week, the Pentagon announced that the State Department had approved two separate deals, valued at up to $440 million to sell arms to Taiwan.

Taipei had requested to purchase 30mm ammunition, including high-explosive incendiary-tracer rounds, multi-purpose rounds and training rounds, for an estimated cost of $332.2 million, according to the White House. After the approval, Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of both of the possible sales.

Taiwan's defence ministry released a statement in the aftermath saying the sales will boost the nation's defence against China's "expanding threats of military and grey zone tactics", which it said has posed "severe threats" to Taiwan.

× Trade deal between US-Taiwan The defence deal comes in the backdrop of the two countries signing the first deal under a new trade talks framework last month.

The two sides reached an agreement on the first part of the trade initiative — covering customs and border procedures, regulatory practices, and small businesses. The pact is expected to strengthen the economic bond between the US and Taiwan with the island nation receiving more US exports. It will also allow Taipei to resist economic coercion from China. USA's ambivalent stance on Taiwan Since last year, the US has been ratcheting up the Taiwan issue aggressively. The visit by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last year and the reciprocal visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to New York earlier this year have antagonised Beijing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month where he met with President Xi Jinping and said Washington did not support Taiwan's independence bid. During the meeting the Chinese president urged the US not to "hurt China's legitimate rights and interests", a sign towards potential flashpoints such as Taiwan.

However, the potential sale of arms suggests that Washington is still ambivalent on Taiwan issue.

(With inputs from agencies)