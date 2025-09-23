A woman in Virginia, US, won $150,000 in the Powerball lottery. She used ChatGPT to pick the number for the lottery. The woman identified as Carrie Edwards matched the first four out of the first five numbers and the Powerball number on her ticket.

When asked about the ordeal, she said, "I’m like, ChatGPT, talk to me… Do you have numbers for me?" Two days later, she discovered she had won. Normally, she would have won $50,000, but she used $1 for powerplay so she won $150,000.

“I’m sitting in a meeting, and I look at my phone and it says, ‘Please collect your lottery winnings.’ And I thought, ‘I think it’s a scam. I know I didn’t win.’” said Carrie during an interview with NYPost.

She distributed the money to three different charities, $50,000 each. When the windfall was received, she said she knew what she wanted to do with it. “And I knew I needed to give it all away, because I’ve been so blessed, and I want this to be an example of how other people, when they’re blessed, can bless other people.”

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), which supports urgent research on the early onset of Dementia, was the first charity. It had a personal reason. Her husband had passed away from Dementia last year. The other two non-profit organisations were the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, which provides ‘financial, educational and emergency assistance for active-duty service members’, and Shalom Farms, which works towards ‘an equitable food system in Richmond.’

Can AI predict lottery numbers?

In 2025, most of the AI tools available are Natural Language Processing, used by chatbots for writing, translation; Computer Vision, used for image generation, facial recognition, or object detection, and machine learning for predictive analysis and recommendation systems. Very few automated algorithms exist for predicting and generating numbers and drawing patterns, for games like blackjack or lottery. However, a group of mathematicians from Italy claimed to have come up with an algorithm with which they won $50,000 using drawings worth $350. However, it is unclear whether they exactly beat the system; they claimed that their algorithm selected numbers that were overrepresented among winners. ChatGPT, as a tool, can not predict lottery numbers. Carrie basically used it as a random number generator. There had been other instances, like in 2023, when a Thai man used ChatGPT to successfully guess numbers for a local sweepstakes, though trifling only $59.