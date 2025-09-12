/Albania appoints World's first AI 'minister' Diella to make public tender '100-percent corruption-free'

Albania has become the first nation to appoint an AI bot as 'minister'. This is an effort to combat corruption and ensure complete transparency. On Thursday, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that the AI bot Diella, which translates to 'sun' in Albanian, will oversee the awarding of all public tenders for private contractors on government projects.

The Socialist Party Leader, who became the fourth consecutive Prime Minister in May 2025, said during a speech in his cabinet, “Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present, but is virtually created by AI.” The Balkan country had trouble with public tenders and corruption; it had been at the centre of gang wars, money laundering and drug trafficking, across the world. This AI will reduce human bias, quid pro quo and ensure government tenders are "100 per cent corruption-free".

Originally, Diella was a voice assistant which had been in service since January and was used to advise citizens on bureaucratic tasks required to be performed via voice commands for accessing the full range of citizen services.

