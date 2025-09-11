/After incursion in Poland Russia threatens Finland about "building a new ‘Mannerheim Line'”

After an incursion by Russian drones into Polish territory, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a threat to the Nordic country of Finland. In the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Putin loyalist and Former Prime Minister and President Dmitry Medvedev, who warned Finland about ‘’building a new ‘Mannerheim Line'”- a defensive fortification built against Soviet Russia during World War II.

This comes just a day after 20 Russian drones crossed into Polish territory, forcing Poland to shut down its airspace. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the situation the closest to "armed conflict since the Second World War.”

In a post shared along with a long Telegram link, Russia accused Finland of committing “genocide and war crimes” against the Soviet Union and accused it of being “a satellite of Nazi Germany.” It also expressed dissatisfaction with Finland for being part of NATO.

Russia warned Finland that a confrontation with Russia would lead to the collapse of Finnish statehood. “Unlike in 1944, no one will go soft on them this time,” Medvedev added. “As the saying goes, ‘sitä saa, mitä tilaa’ – you get what you ask for.”

Finland is building a 200 km-long border fence along its eastern border since 2023 to stop migration from Russia. As of May 2025, it had already completed 35 km of a 4.5 m high fence. Finland has previously also faced strong criticism from Russia over the construction. Finland joined NATO in 2023 as Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. The Russia-Finland border is otherwise peaceful. "The main purpose of the fence is to control a large mass of people if they are trying to enter from Russia to Finland," the deputy commander of Southeast Finland Border Guard District, Antti Virta, quoted by Reuters.