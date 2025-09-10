/Trump breaks silence with one-line reaction on Russia's drone incursion into Poland, his 'here we go' gets everyone talking

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the alleged Russian incursion of Polish airspace on Wed (Sep 10). In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a confused response and asked what is with Russia “violating Poland’s airspace.” He ended his one-line reaction with ‘Here we go.’ This comes after the US ambassador to NATO said that Washington stands by its allies and NATO “will defend every inch of its territory.” Several Russian drones were downed by Poland overnight, with Warsaw accusing Moscow of violating its airspace. Poland alleged that the drones entered its airspace during Russia's strike on Ukraine.

How Poland reacted?

Meanwhile, Poland invoked NATO's Article 4, which allows its members to hold urgent talks when faced with a situation that undermines "territorial integrity, political independence or security." This is being termed as Russia's direct engagement with NATO since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is ready to react to any attacks or provocations, stating that Russian action was a "large-scale provocation.' "The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios," Tusk said. Polish interior ministry said that a house and a car had been damaged after as many as seven drones and debris from an unknown projectile were also found.

What is Russia's response?

However, in its first response, the Kremlin first said that it is the “prerogative” of the Defence Ministry. Then, the Ministry of Defence said that their intentions were not to enter the Polish airspace, and they are ready to talk with the Polish counterpart. Soon after, the Russian foreign ministry said that Poland is spreading myths about Russia. Speaking to the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is for the Ministry of Defence to respond to the matter. "We prefer not to comment, it is not within our competence, it is the prerogative of the Ministry of Defence," Peskov said. News agency AFP said that there has been no response from the Ministry of Defence or any other Russian official so far. The Russian Army said, "There were no intentions to engage any targets on the territory of Poland. We are ready to hold consultations on this subject with the Polish defence ministry," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement in English, without confirming or denying that its drones had entered Polish airspace. The Russian foreign ministry, on the other hand, said that Poland is spreading “myths” and failing to provide proof of their allegation.



