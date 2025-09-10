/Russia breaks silence on Poland drone incursion, Kremlin says 'defence ministry will...'

In its first response after Poland shot down Russian drones, the Kremlin said that it "prefers not to comment on the matter." Several Russian drones were downed by Poland overnight, with Warsaw accusing Moscow of violating its airspace. Meanwhile, the Russian Army said that it did not target Polish sites in an overnight drone attack on Ukraine. Poland had said that the drones entered its airspace during Russia's strike on Ukraine. Taking an immediate step, Poland has invoked NATO's Article 4, which allows its members to hold urgent talks when faced with a situation that undermines "territorial integrity, political independence or security."

Speaking to the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is for the Ministry of Defence to respond to the matter. "We prefer not to comment, it is not within our competence, it is the prerogative of the Ministry of Defence," Peskov said. News agency AFP said that there has been no response from the Ministry of Defence or any other Russian official so far. The Russian Army said, "There were no intentions to engage any targets on the territory of Poland. We are ready to hold consultations on this subject with the Polish defence ministry," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement in English, without confirming or denying that its drones had entered Polish airspace.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What has happened so far?

In what is being termed as Russia's direct engagement with NATO since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Polish interior ministry said that a house and a car had been damaged after as many as seven drones and debris from an unknown projectile were also found. “As a result of an attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects. This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a post on X. Around four airports, including Warsaw’s main Chopin Airport, were temporarily closed after the violation. Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces had been activated for ground searches to recover fragments of the drones. The Polish Armed Forces also confirmed that weapons were found and operations are underway to locate the downed objects.