/US troops will stay in Poland, never even thought of removing them, says Trump

President Donald Trump greeted Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Wednesday and said that US troops will remain in Poland for its security. Asked about the US military presence in Poland and whether the US troops will remain there, Trump said, “Straight away, we have a big declaration that Poland will be very happy with.” “I think so. I mean, do you know something I don’t? [I’m] very happy. If anything, we can put more there, if they want; they’ve long wanted to have a larger presence. We have some countries that have more, not too many, but no, they will be staying in Poland. We are very much aligned with Poland.”

“We never even thought in terms of removing soldiers from Poland. We do think about it with regard to other countries, but we would never … we’re with Poland all the way, and we will help Poland protect itself,” Trump said.

Poland’s Nawrocki then said, “It is the first time in Polish history … that the Poles are happy to have foreign soldiers in Poland.”

He added that Poland is not a “free rider” within NATO, as it spends 4.7% of its GDP on defence, and will reach the new 5% target soon. Poland wants US troops to stay in order to deter Russia.

‘Sanctions on India cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia’

Trump angrily reacted to a question from a Polish reporter that he has not followed up on his warnings to Vladimir Putin, despite the Russian president still not agreeing to a meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky.

“How do you know this? How do you know there’s no action? Really?,” he says.

“Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India… that cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action, and I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three, but when you say there’s no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job,” he says.

Trump then added that additional measures were still on the table and said, “I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand, and he’ll make a decision… we’ll either be happy about it or unhappy and if we’re unhappy about it, you’ll see things happen.”

Trump hails Nawrocki’s election victory

Speaking with the press in the Oval Office, Trump welcomed Nawrocki, saying, “He had an incredible race” and “came from behind” to win it “very handily” in what he says was a “pretty tough, pretty nasty race.”

“I don’t endorse too many people, but I endorsed him, and I was very proud of that the job he’s done,” Trump said, referring to Nawrocki, who won the elections in Poland.

Nawrocki thanked Trump for his support during the campaign and hailed “strong” relations with the US.

The two leaders also paid tribute to the Polish F-16 pilot who died in a tragic accident at an airshow in Poland last week, with Trump calling him “a legend.” Earlier they watched a flyover by F16 and F35 fighter jets from the South Lawn in honour of the Polish pilot.