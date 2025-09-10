/‘No accident’: Zelensky accuses Russia ‘deliberately targeting’ Poland, calls for joint European air defence system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Sep 10) accused Russia of “deliberately targeting” Poland after the overnight violation of its airspace. This comes after Poland confirmed that it shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace in its latest strike towards Ukraine. Zelensky also pushed for a common air defence system with Kyiv’s European allies “to ensure the guaranteed downing” of Russian drones and missiles.

The Ukrainian president called the incident a “dangerous precedent” for Europe, adding that the violation was “no accident”.

“As of now, it’s known about 8 drones. Increasing evidence indicates that this movement, this direction of strike, was no accident. There have been previous incidents of individual Russian drones crossing the border and traveling a short distance into neighboring countries. But this time, we are recording a much larger scale and deliberate targeting,” he said on X.

Zelensky further said that it was an attempt by Russia to “humiliate” the EU and NATO member Poland.

“Russia must feel that the response to this escalatory step, and even more so to an attempt to humiliate one of Europe's key countries, will be clear and strong from all partners,” he said.

Zelensky calls for joint European air defence system

Zelensky said that the incident showed a need for a combined Ukraine-Europe air defence shield, adding that it is clear that “Russian aggression poses a danger to every independent nation in our region”. He added that only joint and coordinated action can guarantee reliable security.

“Ukraine has long proposed to its partners the creation of a joint air defence system to ensure the guaranteed downing of ‘Shaheds’, other drones, and missiles through the combined strength of our combat aviation and air defences,” he added.

Meanwhile, the EU, NATO, the US, Germany, and France have slammed Russia for the violation of Poland’s airspace.