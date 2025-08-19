/27-year-old guy claims used AI to publish 1500 books and earn $3million, gets bashed online

27-year-old Tommi Pedruzzi claimed, he had published 1500 books on Amazon, and reportedly earned a revenue of $3 million. Historically, literary success and financial stability have very rarely gone hand in hand; Edgar Allan Poe, Oscar Wilde, and Herman Melville are a few of the many writers who have died poor. But this entrepreneur claimed to have increased his productivity with the assistance of AI and has produced one-of-a-kind success. He now claims to help other authors write ebooks and get them published, and collect royalties for years.

His technique, as he claims, does not write 'what you enjoy', because nobody cares what 'you find interesting'. The old saying that claims ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover', contrastingly, Tommi thinks ‘it’s the cover, not the content that gets you paid.'

People are sceptical about Tommi's scheme

People have questioned the validity of Tommi's ‘getting rich quick’ scheme. One user commented, ‘I wonder if Shakespeare would have taken this advice.’ One user said that a search for Tommi Pedruzzi on Amazon does not show any results. Others suggested that he was just one of those marketing 'marketing gurus'. His thread recently got attention on the subreddit r/AntiAi, with folks raising an alarm about slop books.

“There is no evidence of Tommi Pedruzzi publishing this number of books, as search results reveal. Also, he uses the image of a book by Dan Whalen, an author who has been publishing cookbooks well before the release of generative AI. This is likely bait for his course for sale,” read a community note on the article.

Amazon had recently seen growing numbers of Scam books; this had gone up since the advent of large language models like ChatGPT and Grok. However, it's not illegal to sell AI-generated content, but the royalties that people can derive from these do not belong to the authors. One, because LLMs get information from available content online, two, these authors pay their ghost writers minimal wages, and three, they mostly buy fake reviews. So even though it's not illegal, it's unethical. Amazon claimed to have control over the scam books.