A small seaplane crashed into the ocean off Western Australia on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening, killing three people onboard and injuring three others.

The tourist plane Cessna 208 Caravan was carrying seven people from Rottnest Island, out of which only one was rescued without injury, according to the police.

A seaplane crashed off an Australian tourist island, killing 3 and injuring 3 others

The plane owned by Swan River Seaplanes, was on its way back to its Perth base, the Western Australia state capital 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Rottnest Island.

State Premier Roger Cook confirmed that three people died in the crash while four others survived.

A 65-year-old woman from Switzerland, a 60-year-old man from Denmark and the 34-year-old local pilot lost their lives in the incident. A 63-year-old Swiss man, a 58-year-old Danish woman and an Australian couple in their 60s were rescued from the crash site. It is not clear yet which of the survivors was uninjured.

“Three lives were lost when a seaplane crashed moments after takeoff,” Cook told reporters.

“The tragedy unfolded in front of many tourists, including families with children who were on the island enjoying the summer holiday.”

Specialist investigators were sent to the scene to investigate the crash, said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, reported AP.

Crash investigation underway

The cause of the crash remains unknown although some reports suggested that the plane had clipped a rock just as it was taking off from the ocean.

“Those early reports are not confirmed. At this early stage, what caused the crash remains unknown,” Cook said.

Rottnest Island is one of Western Australia's prime tourist locations and is known for its sandy beaches and hopping marsupials called quokkas, a rare animal that is found on the Australian mainland. The place is especially popular during the summer months in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Every Western Australian knows that Rottnest is our premier tourism destination,” Cook told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)