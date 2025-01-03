A small plane crashed into the roof of a furniture manufacturing warehouse in Fullerton, Southern California, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 18, according to a report by Associated Press.

According to Kristy Wells, a spokesperson for the Fullerton Police Department said that the identities of the deceased and whether they were aboard the plane or in the building remain unknown.

The aircraft, identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a single-engine Van’s RV-10, crashed less than two minutes after departing Fullerton Municipal Airport, which is six miles from Disneyland. Flight data showed the pilot reported plans for an emergency landing shortly before the crash.

BREAKING 🇺🇸 : Footage of Plane crash into a commercial warehouse near Fullerton Airport in Fullerton, California. pic.twitter.com/RiP4MdWcWg — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) January 3, 2025

Security footage from a nearby business captured the plane descending at an angle before striking the warehouse, triggering an explosion and a plume of smoke.

The Crash Site

The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a California-based domestic upholstery manufacturer. It had around 200 employees at the time of the crash. Emergency crews evacuated nearby businesses while firefighters extinguished the flames.

10 people were taken to hospitals, while eight were treated on-site.

According to an airport employee Chris Villalobos, the pilot frequently user of the Fullerton airport and had a hangar there. The cause of the crash has not been determined yet and the investigations are still ongoing.

This incident follows a separate crash in November involving another four-seat plane near the same airport, which resulted in moderate injuries to its two occupants.

