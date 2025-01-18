At least four people have been killed and three injured in a Russian drone and missile attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday (Jan 18).

The attack that happened at dawn on Saturday took place in the city’s centrally located Shevchenkivskyi district, Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said.

“We already have four dead in Shevchenkivsky district,” Tkachenko said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in a post on Telegram advised people to "stay in shelters". He further warned of a “ballistic missile threat” against the capital hours earlier.

As the missile hit Kyiv city, windows were shattered in Shevchenkivskyi district, including those at the entrance of the Lukianivska metro station, which was closed down, the mayor said.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian forces "attacked the centre" of Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people, local governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Zelensky shares video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to X, saying, "The enemy launched a ballistic strike on the center of Kyiv."

"Residential buildings, a metro station, shops, cafes, and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged. All services are continuing their efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the shelling," he added.

The Ukrainian president also shared a video showing the damage caused by the attack and how Ukrainian forces are managing the situation.

In the early hours of the morning, the enemy launched a ballistic strike on the center of Kyiv. The area was affected by falling debris. Three people are confirmed dead, and three others were wounded. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Residential buildings, a metro… pic.twitter.com/pCw8boyj4V — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 18, 2025

Zelensky further stressed that in the Zaporizhzhia attack, 10 people had been reportedly injured and some others may still be "trapped under the rubble".

Під ранок ворог здійснив удар балістикою по центру Києва. Є падіння уламків. Відомо про трьох загиблих і трьох поранених. Мої співчуття рідним та близьким. Пошкоджені житлові будинки, станція метро, магазини, кав’ярні та цивільна інфраструктура. Всі служби продовжують… pic.twitter.com/nWL0SGiN3y — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 18, 2025

Russia claims responsibility

Russia's army on Saturday said that it hit a Ukrainian rocket manufacturer in Kyiv in retaliation for missile strikes.

"The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities," including a site that designs and manufactures long-range rockets in Kyiv, the Russian defence ministry said.

This comes as Ukraine has intensified its aerial attacks on Russian energy and military facilities in recent months.

Ukraine carried out its largest aerial attack on Russian territory of the nearly three-year war overnight on Tuesday, hitting factories and energy hubs hundreds of miles from the frontline.

The Russian military accused Kyiv of using US- and British-supplied missiles for one of the strikes and promised it would "not go unanswered".

