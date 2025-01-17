Ukrainian police said Friday its officers were conducting 200 searches nationwide as part of an ongoing probe into the illegal exit of military-aged men from the country.

Advertisment

Kyiv has been pushing a sweeping and divisive mobilisation campaign to boost its military, which is struggling to hold back Russia's significantly larger army that is advancing across at several sectors across the front.

"The national police force is conducting more than 200 searches regarding cases of illegal border crossings" of Ukrainian men who are eligible for army service, the national police said in a statement.

The raids announced on Friday are just the latest step in a country-wide probe launched by law enforcement last week when Kyiv said police were searching some 600 homes, offices and other sites.

Advertisment

Also read: UK to play 'leading role' in defending Ukraine as Starmer, Zelensky ink 100-year agreement

Ukraine's divisive campaign to strengthen its military has spurred panic among fighting-aged men and has seen thousands flee the country towards Europe, sometimes utilising dangerous smuggling routes over mountains or rivers.

Last week, police said the operation was primarily targeting the organisers of schemes that help draft evaders to illegally cross the Ukrainian border.

Advertisment

Police said Friday that its searches were being conducted in 19 different regions and posted pictures of officers with weapons entering and cameras at what appeared to be private residences and offices.

Kyiv has been battling problems with systemic corruption within its military mobilisation infrastructure since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Late last year, Ukrainian former prosecutor general Andriy Kostin resigned after a probe uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme that apparently provided military draft exemptions for government officials.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.