Any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under 100-year partnership concern for Moscow: Russia

Russia said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London would be of concern to Moscow.

Advertisment

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the possibility of Britain setting up military bases in Ukraine under the agreement announced on Thursday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also read | US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok, fate hangs in Trump's hands

"Given that Britain is a NATO country, the advancement of its military infrastructure towards our borders is certainly a rather worrying element. In any case, it will be necessary to further analyse what will happen," Peskov said.

Advertisment

Also read | What's life post TikTok ban? Here's what US should learn from India

At Thursday's talks in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said he had spoken to Starmer about Kyiv's desire for Western peacekeeping troops to be deployed in Ukraine if the war with Russia ended.

Asked if Britain would contribute troops, Starmer said in an interview with Sky News that he had discussed this with Zelenskiy and other allies and Britain would "play our full part".

Advertisment

Also read | Trump holds phone talks with 'chairman Xi' over TikTok as potential ban looms

Peskov said Moscow also took a "negative" view of the prospect of British cooperation with Ukraine in the Sea of Azov, which he described as Russia's "internal sea".

The Azov Sea is bordered by southwest Russia, parts of southern Ukraine that Russia has seized in the war, and the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Also read | Joe Biden commutes sentences of nearly 2,500 drug dealers