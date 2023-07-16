WATCH: Massive protests in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu plans judicial overhaul by July end

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the street on Saturday as the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps up its efforts to set in motion the impending judicial overhaul. The Times of Israel reported more than 150,000 people in attendance at the main rally at Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street. תצפו עם ווליום.

מדהימים ❤️



צילום: יאיר פלטי pic.twitter.com/M18uoUloAf — מירב כהן - Meirav Cohen (@cohen_meirav) July 15, 2023 × The protests marked the 28th weekend of protests against the proposed changes in the judiciary, which will severely limit the ability of the courts to review the decisions taken by the government. The protesters have pledged to organise a “day of disruption” on Tuesday to press the ruling coalition to abandon its ‘dangerous’ plans. Judicial overhaul expected before end of July Protests across Israel intensified after the Netanyahu government approved a key bill earlier this month which is part of the overhaul. The bill requires two more votes before it becomes law.

The Knesset is scheduled to go on summer break at the end of the month, and the government is expected to get the bill cleared before that. The bill will not only prevent a judicial review of governmental decisions but also give political leaders a greater say in the appointment of judges. ‘Biden save us’ Protesters were seen scrawling ‘Biden save us’ slogans on the roads. They are calling on international powers to press the Israeli government to not go ahead with the overhaul.

In fact, thousands of protesters also gathered before US diplomatic office in Tel Aviv Thursday night and called on the Biden administration to condemn Netanyahu’s plans to implement judicial changes.

Watch: Thousands of Israelis protest against proposed judicial reform × Biden in an interview with CNN acknowledged that the current Israeli government had some “of the most extreme members” he has ever seen. He has also refrained from extending an invitation to Netanyahu to the White House. Israel rejects Biden’s criticism Hardliners in Israel reject Biden’s harsh criticism of the Israeli government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shot back at Biden saying that Israel was “no longer another star in the American flag".

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to visit Washington next week, where he is expected to address a joint session of Congress. Netanyahu in Hospital Protesters who oppose judicial overhaul also held demonstrations outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem but the PM was not in his house as he was hospitalised following apparent dehydration after a coastal break during a heatwave.

Later in a video message, the PM said he was well and urged his fellow countrymen to stay hydrated. “I ask you all, spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and may we all have a good new week," he said.