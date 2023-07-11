Israelis protest across country as Netanyahu’s bill to curb SC powers gets Knesset’s initial nod

Protests erupted in Israel on Tuesday (July 11) after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition pushed ahead a controversial bill that seeks to curb the authority of the country's Supreme Court. Protesters blocked major highways and faced off with police. Crowds were seen waving Israeli flag and stopping traffic at major intersections along with highways across the country. Some of them even threw flares.

Police on horseback were deployed in Israel's business hub Tel Aviv. Officers used water canons to disperse protesters at the entrance to Jerusalem and dragged others away by force.

The police said that at least 42 people were arrested. The protests were planned at the main Ben Gurion airport as well.

Netanyahu's push to change the justice system has stoked unprecedented protests in Israel. The ruling coalition's attempts have even raised concerns for Israel's democratic health among its Western allies.

The Israeli parliament has given the initial nod to the bill. It has won a first of the three required votes to be written into the law late on Monday. The bill got the nod amid cries of 'for shame' by leaders in the opposition.

If the bill is passed in its current form, Israeli Supreme Court's power to quash government decisions would be curbed.

Opponents of the bill are arguing that the judicial oversight helps prevent corruption and abuse of power by the government. Supporters of the bill say that passage of the bill will facilitate effective governance as it will curb unnecessary court intervention. They say that judges have other legal means to exercise oversight. Bill to be watered down? According to Reuters, some members of Netanyahu's Likud Party have indicated that the bill will be watered down before the final vote which they plan to carry out before the Knesset breaks for summer on July 30.

Netanyahu himself is on trial on graft charges. He has denied the charges.

The legislation was paused by Netanyahu once. There are no indications so far that he would pause it again to seek political agreement. Netanyahu has played down economic fallout from the campaign. The investors are nonetheless worried and the shekel has lost almost 8 per cent of its value since January.

The head of Israel's largest labour union urged Netanyahu not to allow what he described as extremism. "Where are you taking the state of Israel? What legacy will you leave behind? End this crazy chaos," Histadrut chair Arnon Bar-David said.

(With inputs from agencies)

