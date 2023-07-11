Israel's parliament adopts key clause of controversial judicial bill

Israel's parliament Knesset on Monday (July 10) adopted a key clause of the controversial bill that would limit courts' powers, in a new offensive to go ahead with the judicial overhaul. The vote was the first reading of a bill aimed at excluding the judiciary's right to rule on the "reasonableness" of government decisions.

The bill was adopted in the first reading by 64 votes to 56 following a stormy parliament session, AFP news agency reported. It seeks a curb on Supreme Court's power to void decisions made by the government, ministers, and elected officials by ruling them unreasonable. The bill would now return to the committee for discussion and could be altered. Critics have argued that such a legislation invites corruption and abuses of power.

Ahead of the debate in parliament, some protesters entered the Knesset building and had to be dragged out, and hundreds more demonstrated outside.

The judicial changes, proposed by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have triggered nationwide protests since the changes were announced in January. Poll shows 43% of Israelis oppose judicial change On Sunday, a poll released by Kan television channel showed that 31 per cent of Israeli citizens were in favour of the judicial change, while 43 per cent opposed it. Since January, tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in weekly rallies, demanding a halt to the planned overhaul of the country's justice system.

Following international criticism, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered what he called a pause in March to allow for talks on the proposals. However, two main Israeli opposition leaders- Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz pulled out of the negotiations. The government has argued that the judicial revamp is necessary to ensure a better balance of power.

Meanwhile, protestors have vowed to press on and called for mass protests on Tuesday if the vote on the first reading of the "reasonableness" bill passed. 'It's not the end of democracy...': Netanyahu As the Knesset debated the bill, Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Monday, "It is not the end of democracy, it strengthens democracy."

"Even after the amendment, court independence and civil rights in Israel will not be harmed in any way. The court will continue to oversee the legality of government action and appointments," he added.

The prime minister's remarks, however, did little to calm the demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE