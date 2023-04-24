Video captures the moment 'waterspout' touches down on Hollywood Beach. Watch!

On Friday, beachgoers in Hollywood, Miami were met with an unusual, yet 'exciting,' sight as a waterspout moved from the water and crashed onto the beach. The waterspout's movement from two miles offshore and onto the beach's sand was captured by CBS. The video of the incident has captured the interest of more than 28,000 people on Twitter alone.

As it moved towards the shore, it sent tourists and locals scurrying, seeking shelter from the natural phenomenon.

Watch the video here:

Video from a CBS news helicopter shows the moment a waterspout crashed onto a beach full of people in Hollywood Beach, Florida.



More info here:https://t.co/yYZu2jXzCa pic.twitter.com/gj8uf1poHF — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) April 22, 2023 ×

A 'waterspout,' as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it is a "whirling column of air and water mist". They are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Also read | Daunte Wright's killer, Kim Potter released from prison

Talking to CBS, a couple who were visiting Miami from Oregon said that they witnessed the funnel start to form and come down. Molly Hansbrough, the wife, said that "it was very exciting, especially when you saw it crashing into the water."

Rob Kavalauskas, another person to witness the weather event, captured it. "I was riding my bike, I pulled over and started recording," he told CBS.

The waterspout touched down on the coast before it dissipated.

Also read | Shakahola cult deaths: 73 bodies linked to Kenyan cult found, Ruto vows action

In the US, when a waterspout moves onshore, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, as the weather phenomenon can cause significant damage and even injuries to those present nearby.

On Friday, too, a tornado warning was issued.

"Then we get the warning on our phone, there's an alert for the next half hour for a tornado," said Molly Hansbrough.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.