Shakahola cult deaths: 58 bodies linked to Kenyan cult found, Ruto vows action

A total of 58 people have been reported dead till now in the Kenyan starvation cult. Police discovered more fatalities in the cult that practised starvation on Monday, bringing the toll to 58 from the earlier 51. Officials have been searching a forest near the coastal town of Malindi for days. Dozens of corpses have already been exhumed and authorities fear more grisly discoveries can be made in the coming days.

"58 people (have been) confirmed dead and this is out of bodies exhumed and those who died on the way to the hospital," said police chief Japhet Koome who visited the site on Monday.

The toll had stood earlier Monday at 51.

Kenyan President William Ruto slammed the deaths and the starvation cult movement on Monday and vowed to crack down on "unacceptable" religious movements.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the Good News International Church and its leader, Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, as named in court documents. The cult leader told his followers that starving themselves to death will deliver them to God.

A few of his devotees might still be hiding in the bush around Shakahola, officials believe. The police had raided the forest earlier this month after receiving a tip-off from a local non-profit. Since then, a number of people have been rescued and dozens of bodies unearthed in mass graves

A 325-hectare area of the forest has been declared a crime scene.

Ruto likened rogue pastors like "Nthenge" to terrorists. "Terrorists use religion to advance their heinous acts. People like Mr Mackenzie are using religion to do exactly the same thing."

"I have instructed the agencies responsible to take up the matter and to get to the root cause and to the bottom of the activities of... people who want to use religion to advance a weird, unacceptable ideology."

The cult and the associated deaths are being dubbed the "Shakahola Forest Massacre". Questions are arising about how did the cult manage to operate despite "Nthenge" having been arrested before.

He was first arrested in 2017 on charges of "radicalisation" for urging families not to send their children to school. He told them education was not recognised by the Bible. He was arrested again last month, according to local media, after two children starved to death in the custody of their parents.

He was released on bail before surrendering to police following the Shakahola raid. Fourteen more people are reportedly in custody over the Shakahola deaths and the case is due to be heard on May 2.

