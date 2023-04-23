Bodies of 47 suspected Kenyan cult members have been exhumed

Kenyan police have uncovered the bodies of 26 more people believed to be members of a cult, bringing the total number of corpses linked to the movement found in the last three days to 47.

"Today we have exhumed 26 more bodies and this brings the total number of bodies from that place to 47," said the head of criminal investigations in Malindi, eastern Kenya, Charles Kamau.

All 47 people are believed to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death.

Police near the coastal town of Malindi started exhuming bodies on Friday from the Shakahola forest.

"In total, 47 people have died at the Shakahola forest," Detective Charles Kamau told Reuters on Sunday.

The exhumations were still ongoing, Kamau said.

Earlier, the number stood at 21 and the police said that the number is likely to rise.

Earlier this month, 15 members of the group were rescued by the police. All of them were worshippers at the Good News International Church and the police said that they had been told to starve themselves to death. Four of them died before they reached the hospital, police said.

The leader of the church, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 15. The police followed a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves belonging to at least 31 of Mackenzie's followers. Local media, citing police sources, reported that Mackenzie has refused to eat or drink while in police custody.

Officials had earlier reported seven deaths in connection with the investigation in eastern Kenya.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki informed that the entire 800-acre forest had been sealed off and declared a scene of the crime.

"This horrendous blight on our conscience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls, but tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward," he said.

Last month, Paul Mackenzie turned himself in and was charged after two children starved to death in the custody of their parents. He was later released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($700).

(With inputs from agencies)

