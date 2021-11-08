Various Ivy League universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats

The very prestigious Ivy League universities in the US - Brown, Cornell and Columbia University had to evacuate parts of their campuses after receiving bomb threats. However, later, it turned out to be a false threat.

This comes just a few days after a bomb threat was reported in another Ivy league University in Connecticut - Yale. As of now, not clear if the threats are connected. No suspect has been publicly identified as connected to any of the calls.

"CornellALERT for the Ithaca campus: Avoid central campus. Evacuate areas in or nearby the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," Cornell University stated on Twitter. After five hours, the university said that the law enforcement has concluded a search at the Ithaca campus and no credible threats were found. "It is safe to resume all normal activities," said the University.

Columbia said that it issued "a campus-wide emergency alert" after receiving threats to school buildings.

The university, which is based in New York, warned students to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing. However, it later said that the threat was deemed "not credible."

A report by CBS News states that Brown University in Rhode Island was also one of those to receive a threat. To ensure the safety of people at the campus, it "evacuated several buildings near the university's college green." The buildings were only reopened after it was concluded that it is safe.

On November 5, New Haven police said that they received a call to their non-emergency line and the caller reportedly said that 40 bombs had been placed around the Yale University campus.

Students were evacuated from dormitories and classrooms. The Yale theatre and the Yale University Art Gallery were also emptied. Students were only allowed back in after all the security checks were done.

New Haven Police, Yale Police, Connecticut State Police and the FBI are investigating the same.