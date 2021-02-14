Valentine's Day: Russians speed-date on a Ferris wheel in Moscow

Russians took a ride on a Ferris wheel in Moscow on Saturday to find themselves a date for Valentine's Day. Dozens of men and women had just one ride - or seven minutes - to find a match on the eve of the day of love celebrated across the world on February 14.

In the Russian capital, women waited inside the heated cabins while men had to swap after each ride.

After a complete round, each participant secretly marked their picks on a form with organisers promising to put the matching couples in touch.

This never seen before speed dating found many takers with participants giving thumb up to the method. Especially with the unforgiving Russian winter taking the country in its grips, those seeking a special someone to spend the Valentine's Day with had a reason to smile.

'Navalny is love'

Valentines Day in Russia this year assumes political overtones as well. With the most prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny behind bars, his supporters and allies came out to celebrate what can be called a Navalny themed Valentine.

People gathered outside their homes for 15 minutes on the evening of Valentine's Day. They planned to shine their mobile torches and arrange candles in the shape of hearts.

"Putin is fear. Navalny is love. That's why we will win," Leonid Volkov, Navalny's close ally tweeted, urging people to join the demonstrations.