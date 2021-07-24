Use your common sense: Alabama governor says time to blame unvaccinated people

The Republican governor of Alabama has said it is time the unvaccinated people are held responsible for the increasing Covid infections.

Alleging unvaccinated people of not using their "common sense", Kay Ivey said "it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the vaccinated folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down."

The statement came after the US state of Alabama saw an increase in coronavirus infections. Ivey said the rise in cases is mainly because of the reluctance of people towards getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

To back up her statement, she also claimed that the majority of the new hospitalisations in Covid cases and the coronavirus-related deaths are of people who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus.

She blamed the unvaccinated people’s lifestyle and their poor choice for the spread of the virus in the state specifically. "These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain," she said.

Her statement also came after a study claimed that more than nine out of ten Covid deaths in the US have been of unvaccinated people.

This has also come at a time when the US President, Joe Biden, and his government are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. As of now, nearly 56.2 per cent of Americans have received the first dose, as per the data of US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.