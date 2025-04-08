US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that the United States would “not allow” China to exert influence over the Panama Canal. His remarks come during a visit to the Central American nation on Tuesday (Apr 8).

“Today, the Panama Canal faces ongoing threats,” Hegseth said in a speech at a police station located at the entry to the canal. “The United States of America will not allow communist China or any other country to threaten the canal's operation or integrity.”

Hegseth meets President José Raúl Mulino

Hegseth met with Panama President José Raúl Mulino before heading to a ribbon-cutting for a new US-financed dock at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Naval Base.

In recent weeks, the US and Panama have worked to strengthen their defence and security cooperation, said Hegseth.

“Our relationship is growing in part to meet Communist China’s rising challenge,” he said. “China-based companies continue to control critical infrastructure in the canal area. That gives China the potential to conduct surveillance activities across Panama. This makes Panama and the United States less secure, less prosperous and less sovereign. And as President Donald Trump has pointed out, that situation is not acceptable.”

Although Hegseth did not many statements after leaving the meeting, he shared photos from their talks on X.

“It was an honor to speak with you today, President @JoseRaulMulino. You and your country’s hard work is making a difference. Increased security cooperation will make both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” he wrote on X.

It was an honor to speak with you today, President @JoseRaulMulino. You and your country’s hard work is making a difference. Increased security cooperation will make both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous. pic.twitter.com/TLxbrMlFzW — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) April 8, 2025

In a separate post, he said, “Productive meeting with our Panamanian counterparts at Palacio de Las Garzas today. America’s long-standing security partnership with Panama is a reflection of our mutual respect and trust.”

Productive meeting with our Panamanian counterparts at Palacio de Las Garzas today. America’s long-standing security partnership with Panama is a reflection of our mutual respect and trust. pic.twitter.com/PX4UfVK0pR — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) April 8, 2025

The meeting comes amid the rising tensions over Trump’s repeated warnings over Chinese influence in the crucial waterway.

