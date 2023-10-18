US vetoes UNSC resolution calling for 'humanitarian pause' in ongoing Israel-Hamas war

The United States, on Wednesday (Oct 18), vetoed a UN resolution calling for a "humanitarian pause" in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict stating that the Brazilian-drafted text did not make any mention of Israel's rights of self-defence.

Twelve Council members out of 15 voted in favour of the resolution put forward by Brazil, while Russia and Britain abstained.

"We are on the ground doing the hard work of diplomacy," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the 15-member council after the vote. "We believe we need to let that diplomacy play out."

"Yes, resolutions are important. And yes, this council must speak out. But the actions we take must be informed by the facts on the ground and support direct diplomacy efforts. That can save lives. The council needs to get this right," she said.

"The United States is disappointed this resolution made no mention of Israel's rights of self-defence," she added.

The resolution said the Council "firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism."

It said that the body "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas... and the taking of hostages."

The text also "urges all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international law."

The vote comes after the Security Council, on Monday (Oct 16), rejected a Russian resolution denouncing coiling violence in the Middle East.

How Russian resolution for ceasefire failed to get through?

The Russian representative Vassily Nebenzia presented the resolution by stating that Moscow "condemns the deaths of Israeli civilians as well as the civilians in the Gaza strip. We condemn all violence and all terrorist attacks."

The vote by show of hands in the Council resulted in the rejection of the Russian resolution.

Five countries, including China, voted in favour of the resolution.

Four countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and France, voted against the resolution. There were six abstentions in total.

(With inputs from agencies)

