US to officially label Niger military seizure as coup, troops presence may affect

The US State Department is getting ready to officially designate the military seizure of power in Niger as a coup d'etat in the coming week, according to three US officials quoted by media outlets. This decision could have significant repercussions for US cooperation with Niger, a vital counter-terrorism partner in the West African region. The US is planning to announce the suspension of certain forms of aid to Niger, as confirmed by an official and another individual familiar with the discussions, reports said.

US military presence to continue

The US embassy in Niger will remain operational, and US military forces will maintain their legal presence in the country, the officials reportedly said.

However, the Pentagon is evaluating how this change will affect the approximately 1,000 US troops stationed in Niger. It is reportedly possible that some of these troops will likely be transitioning to a more limited role in intelligence gathering.

US State Department spokesperson said, “As we continue our diplomatic engagements to preserve civilian rule in Niger, we are continuing to assess additional next steps but have nothing to preview at this time."

Selective assistance

The US administration may continue providing essential, life-saving assistance while suspending other forms of aid to the Nigerien government. Nigerien military leaders seized power by overthrowing the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, in July.

However, the US had refrained from formally labeling the event as a coup, as doing so would trigger restrictions on certain foreign aid to Niger, particularly security assistance funding.

The US has been supporting Nigerien forces for a decade in their fight against terrorists in the Sahel region, operating from several bases within Niger. Since 2012, the US has provided over $350 million in military assistance equipment and training programs, making it one of the largest security assistance initiatives in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the US Embassy in Niamey.