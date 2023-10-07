Death toll from 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan rises to 320
Afghanistan earthquake: An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck western Afghanistan during the early hours of Saturday (Oct 7), as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The death toll from a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan on Saturday has risen to 320, said a spokesperson for the country's national disaster authority as per news agency AP reports.
Earlier, an official had predicted that the toll could rise amid reports of people buried under collapsed buildings.
"This is not the final figure, we have information that people are buried under rubble," news agency AFP quoted the public health director of Herat province Mohammad Taleb Shahid as saying.
The powerful earthquake, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 12:42 pm. Prior to this, a 5.6 magnitude quake occurred at 12:19 pm, followed by a 6.1 magnitude tremor at 12:11 pm.
Epicentre and location
The epicentre of this seismic activity has been pinpointed 40 kilometres northwest of Herat city, a major urban centre in western Afghanistan.
Recent earthquake activity in the region
This series of quakes follows a recent pattern of seismic activity in the area. On Tuesday, Nepal experienced four earthquakes in rapid succession, the strongest registering a magnitude of 6.2. These tremors reverberated through several northern regions of India, including the Delhi-NCR.
The most powerful earthquake during this event originated in Dipayal district, located in western Nepal. It was situated 206 km southeast of Joshimath, a pilgrimage town in Uttarakhand, and 284 km north of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier on September 4, Afghanistan experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Fayzabad. Furthermore, on August 28, another earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, shook parts of the country.
