US to lift all travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from November 8

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden issued an order on Monday requiring new vaccines for most foreign national air travellers and eliminating harsh travel restrictions on China, India, and parts of Europe, beginning November 8.

The extreme travel restrictions in the United States were originally implemented in early 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Most non-US citizens who have spent the previous 14 days in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe with no border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, or Brazil are barred from entering.



Only foreign citizens with vaccinations recognised for emergency use by the World Health Organization will be permitted to board aircraft to the United States, with a few exceptions.

The new rule, however, has made it more difficult for unvaccinated noncitizen nonimmigrants to enter the United States.

New testing techniques are also included in the modified travel instructions.

Unvaccinated travellers, whether US citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the tiny number of allowed unvaccinated foreign nationals, will now be required to test within one day of departure to improve safeguards.

"Under this new international air travel system, foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated, in order to fly to the United States. The new system also includes enhanced testing requirements, strengthened contact tracing, as well as masking. These are strict safety protocols that follow the science and public health to enhance the safety of Americans here at home, and the safety of international air travel," a senior administration official told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)