US to distribute 80 million vaccine doses through Covax; India included in list: White House

In a bid to promote solidarity and help the struggling countries, the US has decided to give 80 million vaccine doses to prioritised nations, of which 75 per cent will be distributed via Covax.

The US has decided to share 80 million of its coronavirus vaccine supply with the rest of the world, especially the countries that are struggling to get proper access to these doses.

In a press briefing, the White House revealed that the Joe Biden-led government will be allocating the first 25 million of those vaccines very soon. Out of this 25 million, 75 per cent (nearly 19 million) will be shared through COVAX.

This will include six million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately seven million for South and Southeast Asia, and nearly five million for Africa.

The remaining six million doses of these vaccines will be shared with other countries which are struggling to control the widespread of the deadly coronavirus. These countries are India, Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea.

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values," a statement from White House read. "And we will continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7."

The US also acknowledged that while the country has been urging citizens to get vaccinated and has been meeting its vaccine targets successfully, Joe Biden aims to help the world recover from the pandemic, rather than solely focusing on the US.

"As the United States continues our efforts to get every eligible American vaccinated and fight COVID-19 here at home, we also recognize that ending this pandemic means ending it everywhere," the statement read.