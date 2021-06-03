Work from home: Employees are quitting instead of returning to the office

The attempt by some employers to bring people back into offices is clashing with workers who have embraced remote work as the new normal, as the scary effect of coronavirus pandemic recedes with global vaccination.

According to a FlexJobs poll of 2,100 employees released in April, the top perks of remote work are the lack of commutes and cost savings.

Working remotely saves at least $5,000 per year for more than a third of the respondents.

According to global market research firm Forrester, 70 per cent of US and European companies will pivot to a hybrid work model post-pandemic and only 30 per cent of companies in the US and Europe will embrace a full return-to-office model.

Goldman Sachs plans to ask the majority of its employees in the United States and the United Kingdom to return to work in June, bucking the trend among large firms to establish a permanent hybrid model of remote and on-site employment.

While firms ranging from Google to Ford Motor Company and Citigroup Inc. have offered more freedom, several CEOs have publicly praised the value of being in offices.

Some people have expressed concern about the dangers of remote work, claiming that it reduces teamwork and company culture. It doesn't work "for those who want to hustle," according to Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. at a recent conference.

However, a large number of employees are not sure about returning to offices. The past year has demonstrated that a lot of work can be done from anywhere, without having to travel for long periods on packed trains or roadways. A few people have relocated. Others are concerned about the virus and not vaccinated coworkers.

