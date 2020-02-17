US teen charged with murder, to be tried as an adult 

A 14-year-old boy in the United States has been charged by the New York Police Department (NYPD) for stabbing and will be tried as an adult.

According to reports, Rashaun Weaver fatally stabbed a college student called Tessa Majors in December.

Weaver will be tried as an adult for two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of robbery. He has also been charged for a felony.

As per reports, Weaver has been held after nearly a couple of months since the crime took place.

On December 11, Weaver stabbed 18-years-old Majors while two other teens stood and watched. Majors was robbed for which another 13-year-old has been held in custody. The teen is believed to have robbed Majors and witnessed Weaver repeatedly plunge the knife into Majors.

Majors was a freshman at the prestigious Barnard College. On the evening of December 11, she was confronted by three teenagers and was robbed, later stabbed.