US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths as California schools make vaccines compulsory

Coronavirus deaths have crossed the alarming limit of 700,000 in the US on Friday as an average of 1,000 people are dying because of the virus on a daily basis in the country.

The United States still continues to be recording the highest death toll in the country, followed by Brazil and India. The fatalities are continuing to rise even as nearly 55.7 per cent of the total population of the US is now fully vaccinated.

This increase in cases has been a result of the insurgent of Delta variant in the country. This variant has been dubbed as ‘variant of concern’ by the authorities and is also touted to be one of the most contagious variants of the deadly coronavirus.

The government is urging locals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. Medical experts are also issuing same directive for the eligible population as they are worried the Delta variant might infect the children of the country, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the US has also launched booster campaign. The older and more vulnerable population is being injected a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine to protect them against the Delta variant. However, WHO has not yet backed the use of booster shot as experts are urging countries to prioritise these shots for the vulnerable unvaccinated population of the third-world countries.

Compulsory jabs

As the US crossed this deadly threshold, the state of California has decided that Covid vaccinations will be compulsory for all students returning to schools.

Vaccine hesitancy has slowed down the efforts of the government to bring the virus under control in the state of California. To make sure students can resume physical classes in a safe environment, vaccines will now be compulsory for all students aged 12 and above.

"Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe and healthy," said the California Governor Gavin Newsom. Once the FDA approves the vaccination in different cohorts, starting with 12 and above — grade seven to 12 — we will begin to apply that requirement in the next term."