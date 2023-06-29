US Supreme Court strikes down race-conscious admissions programmes at Harvard, UNC

In a significant blow to affirmative action policies aimed at increasing diversity on college campuses, the US Supreme Court has ruled against race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC), media reports said Thursday.

The court's conservative justices, with dissenting opinions from the liberal justices, voted in favor of Students for Fair Admissions, an organisation led by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. The organisation had challenged the admissions policies of these prestigious institutions. US Supreme Court decision The court's decision a 6-3 vote against UNC and a 6-2 vote against Harvard.

Chief Justice John Roberts, for the majority, stated that the admissions programs at both universities violated the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution, emphasising that students should be evaluated as individuals rather than based on their race.

Roberts clarified that this ruling does not prohibit universities from discussion an applicant's personal experiences with race biases.

Roberts said that students "must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual not on the basis of race. Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

"At the same time," Roberts said, "as all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise." Support towards affirmative action Affirmative action has been supported by numerous educational institutions, corporations, and military leaders as a means to address racial inequities and foster diverse perspectives in workplaces and the armed forces. Dissenting opinions However, the court's decision is seen as a setback to these efforts.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor voiced her dissent. She argued that the ruling undermines the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and perpetuates racial inequality in education.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor voiced her dissent. She argued that the ruling undermines the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and perpetuates racial inequality in education.

"Today, this Court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress," she wrote in a dissent. She was joined by Jackson and Liberal Justice Elena Kagan. Legal challenges and background Blum's organization filed lawsuits in 2014, alleging that UNC and Harvard discriminated against white, Asian American, and other non-underrepresented minority applicants.

The lawsuits argued that UNC's admissions policy violated the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection, while Harvard's policy violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.