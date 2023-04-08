US states consider ban on cosmetic products containing ‘forever chemicals’

A number of US states are mulling banning cosmetic products that contain potentially harmful substances known as PFAS or "forever chemicals". The state Senate of Vermont approved a legislation earlier this week which prohibits manufacturers from selling or distributing any consumer-use product that contains perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, as well as several other chemicals.

Vermont has joined the likes of California, Colorado and Maryland which have already imposed the restrictions which come into effect in 2025.

Products such as deodorant, makeup, shampoo, hair dyes, and sunscreen amongst others usually carry the mentioned harmful chemicals. According to reports, these substances are used extensively by the chemical industry for their long-term resistance to extreme temperatures and corrosion.

However, their use has been known to increase cancer risk, increased cholesterol levels, developmental delays in children, reduced immune system function and damage to organs like the liver and thyroid.

EU mulling the ban as well

Apart from the US, the European Union (EU) is also considering a proposal to ban PFAS. Denmark, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and non-EU state Norway are collaborating on the joint proposal and if passed, it will become the bloc's most extensive piece of regulation of the chemical industry.

"A ban on PFAS would reduce quantities of PFAS in the environment over the long term. It would also make products and processes safer for humans," read the joint statement.

"You can find PFAS in penguins in the Antarctic, in polar bears in the Arctic, even in rain water in Tibet."

Reports state that the overall health costs from exposure to PFAS in Europe has been between $55 billion to $90 billion. Even if a ban is put in place, the accumulation of PFAS in environment will continue for several years as waste products still shed the harmful molecules.

Recently, the French parliament passed legislation that bans influencers from promoting cosmetic surgery on social media while making it mandatory for them to label the images when filters or Photoshop has been used.

According to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, failure to comply with the strict regulations could result in two years of jail and $32,515 (€30,000) in fines. Moreover, convicted influencers will not be allowed to use social media to continue their career.

(With inputs from agencies)



