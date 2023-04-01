New French bill requires influencers to disclose use of filters, photoshop; bans plastic surgery promotion

The French parliament's lower chamber recently passed a bill that aims to ban influencers from promoting cosmetic surgery on social media while making it mandatory for them to label the images when filters or photoshop has been used. The National Assembly voted on the cross-party bill that will now move to the Senate where it is expected to be adopted without much opposition.

Aurélien Taché, a member of the French Green Party introduced the bill draft, last year in November. After Taché's statements that influencers promoted scams due to lack of consequences, the French government also took a keen interest in the issue.

Arthur Delaporte and Stéphane Vojetta - members of President Emmanuel Macron’s party brought the revised iteration of the draft that will ultimately be turned into legislation, according to a report by TechCrunch.

With the advent of social media and beauty influencers - kids, teens as well as adults are often made to believe that a person is expected to look a certain way. Trying to reach such ridiculous standards often breeds body dysmorphia which can cause severe physical and mental health issues.

The French government is aiming to nip the issue in the bud by making sure that influencers disclose if they are using a filter or if any part of their body/face has been photoshopped. The disclosure has to be visible all the time on all forms of media i.e photos and videos.

According to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, failure to comply with the strict regulations could result in two years of jail and $32,515 (€30,000) in fines. Moreover, convicted influencers will not be allowed to use social media to continue their career.

Le Maire cleared that it was not an attempt by the French government to stigmatise an industry, albeit, a way to protect both them and the consumers.

“Influencers must be subject to the same rules as those that apply to traditional media,” he said, adding the internet "is not the Wild West".

Under the bill, the work of child influencers will also be closely monitored. The language of the bill states that minors under 16 will have to obtain state approval to work on the platforms. Additionally, 90 per cent of the money they earn through commercial activities will be frozen until they turn 18 to avoid any abuse, the French media reported.

(With inputs from agencies)