/US State Dept deletes X post featuring WION question to Rubio on racism against Indians

The US State Department deleted a social media post featuring a question from WION over racist comments targeting Indians and Indian-Americans in the United States, hours after the exchange sparked widespread reactions online during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India.

The deleted post on X had highlighted Rubio’s response to a question asked by WION correspondent Sidhant Sibal on racism against Indians during a joint press conference in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The State Department post before deletion read: “REPORTER: There’s been a lot of racism coming from the US against Indians. What’s your response?

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SECRETARY RUBIO: I’m sure there are people who have made dumb comments because every country has stupid people. I’m sure there are stupid people here. I don’t know what else to tell you other than that the US is a very welcoming country. Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country and become Americans, have assimilated into our way of life, and have contributed greatly.”

Rubio made the remarks while addressing concerns over racist comments and online attacks targeting Indians and Indian-Americans in the US. The issue was raised during his four-day India visit, which is focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Responding to the question, Rubio initially appeared cautious and said, “I don't know how to address that, but I'll take that very seriously... I'm sure there are people who have made comments online and other places because every country in the world has stupid people.”

He added that “there are stupid people here, there are stupid people in the United States” who “make dumb comments all the time”.

The US Secretary of State also stressed that the United States remains open to immigrants from around the world.

“The United States is a very welcoming country. Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world, have become Americans, have assimilated into our way of life and have contributed greatly,” Rubio said.