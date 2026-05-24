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$100 billion microchip: Why US and China are risking everything for AI supremacy

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 24, 2026, 23:24 IST | Updated: May 24, 2026, 23:24 IST

The global race for AI supremacy hinges on advanced microchips, sparking a high-stakes technological Cold War between the US and China.

The $100 Billion Microchip
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(Photograph: AFP)

The $100 Billion Microchip

Artificial Intelligence is the new nuclear weapon, and the microchips that power it are the uranium. The global economy and future military dominance now hinge on the production of incredibly advanced, nanometer-scale semiconductors.

The GPU Bottleneck
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(Photograph: X)

The GPU Bottleneck

Companies like Nvidia design the GPUs essential for training massive AI models, but manufacturing them is a bottleneck. The world relies on a fragile supply chain to produce the hardware needed for the AI revolution.

US Export Controls on China
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US Export Controls on China

To maintain its edge, the United States has enacted crippling export controls, effectively banning the sale of the most powerful AI chips and the machines that make them to China, sparking a technological Cold War.

China's Push for Self-Reliance
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(Photograph: X)

China's Push for Self-Reliance

Cut off from Western tech, Beijing is pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into its domestic semiconductor industry, racing to build indigenous chips capable of rivaling Silicon Valley's best.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Factor
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(Photograph: Grok)

The Taiwan Semiconductor Factor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) produces the vast majority of the world's advanced chips. This makes the island of Taiwan the most strategically important real estate on the planet, and a flashpoint for global conflict.

AI Superiority as National Security
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(Photograph: X)

AI Superiority as National Security

The nation that controls AI controls the future of cyber warfare, autonomous weapons, and global logistics. Falling behind in the chip war is viewed by both superpowers as an existential threat.

The New Cold War
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

The New Cold War

As the race accelerates, the tech sector is becoming increasingly militarized. The battle for the $100 billion microchip is redefining geopolitical alliances and setting the stage for the next century of superpower rivalry.

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