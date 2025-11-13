/US shutdown: House prepares to vote on bill to end impasse, Dems seek ACA credits for 3 years

The House of Representatives will on Wednesday try to end the longest government shutdown in US history, with a vote on a stopgap funding package for restarting disrupted food assistance, paying hundreds of thousands of federal workers and reviving the air traffic control system. Republicans hold a slender 219-213 majority in the House, but President Donald Trump’s support for the bill is expected to keep his party together in the face of vehement opposition from House Democrats. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the Democrats will introduce legislation to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) credits for three years.

“This fight is not over. We’re just getting started,” Jeffries said, vowing to fight for affordability and healthcare.

“In a few hours, we will convene on the House floor. And our message to the American people is no matter what happens on the floor later on today, our promise to you remains the same: House Democrats will continue to fight to make your life more affordable.”

‘Democrats will try to force a vote on three-year extension of ACA credits’

Jeffries said Democrats will try to force a vote on a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits by using the tactic known as a discharge petition, which would require the support of a handful of Republicans.

The discharge petition would need 218 signatures, so if all 214 Democrats sign it, four Republicans would need to join the effort.

On the vote to reopen the government, Jeffries said, “House Democrats are strongly opposed to this partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the health care of the American people.”

ACA helps lower-income Americans pay for private health insurance.

‘Trump open to healthcare discussions with Democrats’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing that the president is open to having conversations with Democrats about healthcare. Asked whether Trump would invite Democrats to discuss healthcare and the cost of health insurance, Leavitt said, “Once the government reopens, the president, as he’s always maintained, is absolutely open to having conversations about healthcare.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said, “President Trump looks forward ... to finally ending this devastating Democrat shutdown with his signature, and we hope that signing will take place later tonight.”

‘It’s like asking two wolves and a chicken to vote on what’s for dinner’

During a press conference led by Jeffries, Rep. Shomari Figures, blasted Senate Republicans for only offering the chance to vote on a bill to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies to several Senate Democrats who made a deal to end the government shutdown.

“In the end, what were Republicans willing to give? In the end, nothing more than a handshake deal to take a future vote on extending the health care subsidies, when we all know that that future vote is the equivalent of asking two wolves and a chicken to vote on what’s for dinner,” Figures told reporters.