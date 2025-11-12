/Union Cabinet condemns Delhi terror attack, reiterates policy of zero tolerance against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, which unequivocally condemned the terror attack near Red Fort in Delhi and reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In the meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the car explosion near the Red Fort on 10 November and observed silence for two minutes in the honour of innocent lives lost and then adopted a resolution.

The resolution said, “The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others.”

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the media in a briefing that the Cabinet paid its solemn respects to the victims of this “senseless act of violence” and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims, Vaishnaw added.

The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from several governments around the world.

It also appreciated the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity and commended their dedication and sense of duty.

The Cabinet has directed that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.

The Cabinet reaffirms the Government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen.