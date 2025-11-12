/‘Dog that hasn’t barked is Trump’: Epstein claims in private emails Trump ‘knew about the girls', says US prez 'spent hours at my house'

The alleged sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, claimed in several private emails that US President Donald Trump was aware of his act and "Spent hours" at his house. Epstein claimed that the then-friend of his "knew about the girls". The emails released by the House Democrats on Wednesday (Nov 12) showed that the alleged sex offender claimed Trump spent time with one of his victims.

Trump has always denied any involvement in the case, saying he and Epstein were once on friendly terms but later parted ways. However, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, selected from thousands of pages of documents received by their panel, told a different story.

“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president,” Representative Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

The emails were from after Mr. Epstein’s 2008 plea deal in Florida on state charges of soliciting prostitution.

In one of the emails dated April 2011, Epstein wrote to his former partner Maxwell, “I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He added that an unnamed victim “spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”