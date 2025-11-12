The United Kingdom has suspended the intelligence sharing with the United States about the alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean, after repeated US strikes on such vessels. The United Kingdom considers these attacks to be illegal, and it does not want to be complicit in the US violations of international law.

The United Kingdom have been an old ally of the United States, and has a presence in the Caribbean. For a very long time, it had shared intel with the United States to locate vessels suspected of carrying drugs. The intelligence was typically sent to the Joint Interagency Task Force South, which includes representation from several nations that are working together to reduce the drug trade.

UN calls them “extrajudicial killing"

But with increasing attacks, the UK is growing restless about US activity in the Caribbean. As of now, the US military has carried out at least 19 strikes, resulting in the death of at least 76 people. The United Nations High Commissioner last month said that the US air strikes on the Caribbean and the Pacific, “violate international human rights law". The UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk, called the operations in the Caribbean "unacceptable" and termed them “extrajudicial killing"

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, also echoed a similar sentiment and expressed concerns about US operations.

“We have observed with concern the military operations in the Caribbean region, because they violate international law and because France has a presence in this region through its overseas territories, where more than a million of our compatriots reside,” said Barrot as quoted by Reuters.