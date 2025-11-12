The statement came via the Russian state news agency TASS as the war between the two nations is about to reach its fourth year. The last time delegations of both countries met for the discussion was in July this year.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the country is ready to resume the peace deal negotiation with Ukraine in Türkiye. The statement came via the Russian state news agency TASS as the war between the two nations is about to reach its fourth year. The last time delegations of both countries met for the discussion was in July this year. The talks lasted only 40 minutes and ended without any result.
TASS quoted Alexei Polishchuk, director of the ministry’s second department for CIS countries, as saying that Turkish officials had “repeatedly urged" both Moscow and Kyiv to restart dialogue.
“The Russian team is ready for this — the ball is in the Ukrainian court," Alexei Polishchuk said. During the July talks, Ukraine proposed an August summit between its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Türkiye. Moscow said Putin will only meet Zelensky on Russian soil. Kyiv refused the demand.