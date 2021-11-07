US set to reopen borders for vaccinated travellers

The United States is set to reopen land and air borders from Monday after it imposed restrictions in March last year as the pandemic took hold worldwide.

The US government will allow entry to fully vaccinated foreign travellers. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a negative COVID-19 test result needs to be shown by air travellers.

Non-US citizens who have not been fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the US, the US health agency said with only limited exceptions allowed. The CDC guidelines also required travellers to wear masks in transportation hubs including on planes.

Also Read | Europe once again at epicentre of coronavirus pandemic: WHO

As the US also reopens its land border, reports say vaccination will be required for "non-essential" trips and unvaccinated travellers will be allowed to enter the country for "essential" trips, however, as part of the second phase starting January, visitors would need to be fully vaccinated when they enter the US by land.

According to US health officials, vaccines approved by the FDA and WHO will be accepted for air travellers.

Also Read: UK reports surge in coronavirus cases as govt keeps 'close watch'

CDC said travellers should show a negative result to the airline before they board their flight. "The viral test must be conducted on a sample taken no more than 3 days before the flight’s departure," it said even if the person is fully vaccinated.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will have to take a viral test no more than one day before the flight's departure, the CDC added.

Also Read | Coronavirus vaccines are helping prevent long Covid: Study

"As we expect high demand when the US lifts its existing air and land travel restrictions Monday, we are taking critical steps to be prepared by providing additional resources," the White House said as United Airlines and Delta airlines braced for an influx of passengers.

(With inputs from Agencies)