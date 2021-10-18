UK reports surge in coronavirus cases as govt keeps 'close watch'

UK reported 49,156 new coronavirus cases on Monday as Boris Johnson's government declared it was keeping a "very close watch on the latest statistics".

The UK government warned there would be challenging months ahead even as it asserted that vaccination campaign would be its "first line of defence".

Britain had reported over 40, 200 COVID-19 cases last Monday with 28 fatalities. Amid the surge in cases health secretary Sajid Javed had requested parents to ensure regular testing of children and urged them to get vaccinated.

Reports claimed the virus cases among school students has been on the rise in Britain. UK is one of the worst-hit due to the virus with over 8.4 million COVID-19 cases and 138,997 fatalities so far.

Britain has approved booster doses for those over 50 as reports claimed 3.7 people have already received the third shot even as 82 per cent teenagers over-16 have had taken both doses.

The UK government had extended the booster doses for health workers and those who were clinically vulnerable as 81 per cent of adults received both doses of the vaccine.

The vaccination programme in UK universities has been slow, reports said amid a surge in cases.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Any responsible government must prepare for all eventualities," Sajid Javed had said earlier while adding that the need of the hour was to "stay vigilant" during the "critical chapter" as the country continues to battle against the virus.

