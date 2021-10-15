UK: Covid testing lab suspended after thousands get incorrect results

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday that a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Wolverhampton in central England has been suspended over concerns that it had been incorrectly giving negative PCR test results to thousands of people. An investigation had been launched into the lab by NHS Test and Trace. The investigation was launched after receiving reports that people were getting negative PCR test results after testing positive on rapid lateral flow devices (LFDs)

As per UKHSA, about 43,000 people may have been given incorrect negative PCR test results.

US Government's advice says that PCR tests are more accurate than LFDs, and people can stop self-isolating if a positive LFD result is followed by a negative PCR test result.

"We have immediately suspended testing at this laboratory while we continue the investigation," said Dr Will Welfare, Public Health Incident Director at UKHSA.

"There is no evidence of any faults with LFD or PCR test kits themselves and the public should remain confident in using them and in other laboratory services currently provided."

Immensa Health Clinic, the private company that runs the lab, was founded in May 2020, and has been awarded contracts worth 170 million pounds ($234 million) to process results of PCR tests.

Its chief executive, Andrea Riposati, said the company was "fully collaborating" with UKHSA's investigation, and did "not wish this matter or anything else to tarnish the amazing work done by the UK in this pandemic."

Riposati also runs Dante Labs, which is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over allegations it has failed to deliver PCR test results on time or sometimes at all.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism, with many saying NHS Test and Trace falls well short of the "world-beating" system he had promised.

"If it was found that the results of 40,000 cancer or HIV tests may have been incorrect, there would be an uproar and heads would roll," said opposition Labour party lawmaker Rosena Allin-Khan.

"Not with Test and Trace. Tens of billions of pounds thrown at numerous private companies who have put profit before the pandemic."

UKHSA said it was an isolated incident in one laboratory, with samples now being redirected to other labs, and overall testing availability was unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies)