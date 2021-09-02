Coronavirus vaccines are helping prevent long Covid: Study

A study is out to prove that the vaccine experts have not been lying about the benefits of coronavirus vaccine, A research has claimed that the vaccines prevent the virus from changing into long Covid.

Led by experts at the King’s College London, a group of researchers have claimed that people who are getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus are not just cutting risk of catching the virus, but are also staying away from turning the virus into long Covid.

In comparison to unvaccinated people, the people who got infected by coronavirus after getting vaccinated were able to make full recovery in majority cases. The chances of developing symptoms after four weeks were cut by 50 per cent, which was not the case for unvaccinated Covid patients.

People infected by coronavirus take four weeks to recover completely, but some people have continued to develop symptoms beyond four weeks and months. This has been termed as long Covid, and is believed to leave a severe effect on people.

However, vaccines, according to researchers, are helping prevent long Covid, along with saving lives and infections.

The researchers gathered data through UK Zoe Covid Study app, in which people self-report symptoms and vaccine effects. Researchers studied the data for nearly 1.2 million adults between the time period of December 2020 to July 2021.

Out of 971,504 fully vaccinated people, only 0.2 per cent people were infected by COVID-19. Then, out of 592 people who provided data even after a month, only five per cent people reported long Covid. However, 11 per cent unvaccinated people had to bear the effects of long Covid.

"It is clear vaccines are building a wall of defence against the virus and are the best way to protect people from serious illness. I encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward for both their jabs as quickly as possible," said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.