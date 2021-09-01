Vietnam's Covid crisis leading to disruption in global coffee supply

As coronavirus rages on in different parts of the world, coffee lovers may soon be hit with another crisis — coffee shortage.

Vietnam is world’s second biggest coffee exporter of the world but it is also a country which is currently in lockdown due to the new Covid crisis.

During the first wave of coronavirus, Vietnam had managed to control the virus in the country and had even reported one of the highest rates of economy growth in 2020. However, this year, as the virus spread rapidly due to the Delta variant, the government imposed strict lockdowns.

Ho Chi Minh City is the centre of the outbreak this year and the country had observed a peak in June. However, the restrictions had been extended till August to make sure the spread can be contained.

The strict restrictions have led to disruption of supply chains for coffee distribution around the world as the traders have been unable to transport beans to ports for export.

Now, Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association has urged the government to ease these restrictions to make sure the coffee export, which plays a huge part in country’s economy, does not get disrupted.

Vietnam provides nearly 20 per cent of the EU’s coffee imports of which mainly produces the robusta coffee which is mainly used to make instant and espresso coffee.

Brazil is the biggest coffee producer of the world. However, this year due to the unreasonable weather in the country, crops had been severely damaged that has led to an increase in coffee prices.