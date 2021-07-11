Drinking coffee reduces risk of contracting coronavirus: Study

If you are a coffee lover, scientists may have good news for you. A study has revealed that drinking a cup of coffee per day may reduce the chances of contracting coronavirus.

A study conducted by researchers from the Northwestern University has revealed that people who consume one or more cups of coffee per day have nearly 10 per cent less chance of getting infected by the deadly coronavirus, in comparison to those who are not consuming coffee at all.

"Coffee consumption favourably correlates with inflammatory biomarkers such as CRP, interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumour necrosis factor I (TNF-I), which are also associated with Covid-19 severity and mortality," the study read.

It further added, "Coffee consumption has also been associated with lower risk of pneumonia in elderly. Taken together, an immunoprotective effect of coffee against Covid-19 is plausible and merits further investigation."

The result has been declared after analysing records of 40,000 British adults in the UK Biobank. The scientists studied the link between diet factors such as daily consumption of coffee, oily fish, processed meat, green vegetables, fresh fruit, red meat, etc and Covid.

It was also observed that consuming less processed meat and more vegetables could also cut down the chance of getting infected by COVID-19. Scientists revealed that consumption of at least 0.67 servings of vegetables (except potatoes) could help in reducing the risk of infection.

"Our results support the hypothesis that nutritional factors may influence distinct aspects of the immune system, hence susceptibility to COVID-19. Encouraging adherence to certain nutritional behaviours (eg, increasing vegetable intake and reducing processed meat intake) may be an additional tool to existing COVID-19 protection guidelines to limit the spread of this virus," said the researchers.

"Although these findings warrant independent confirmation, adherence to certain dietary behaviours may be an additional tool to existing COVID-19 protection guidelines to limit the spread of this virus," they added.