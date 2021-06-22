Drinking coffee regularly decreases chances of chronic liver diseases: Study

For a lot of people, waking up to the smell of freshly-roasted coffee is a must-have and researchers have concluded that it might actually be life-saving.

A new research has suggested that coffee might be linked to lower chances of developing chronic liver diseases. This has come after another previous research has suggested that drinking coffee could help decrease the chances of liver cancer/hepatocellular cancer (HCC).

"It confirms in a large UK cohort that coffee drinking is protective against severe liver disease," said Prof Paul Roderick, a co-author of the study from the University of Southampton.

The conclusion was made by observing participants aged 40 to 69 who were regular coffee drinkers. After a median period of nearly 11 years, researchers concluded that coffee drinkers had 20 per cent less chance of developing fatty liver or chronic liver diseases, than those who do not consume coffee at all.

It was also observed that regular coffee drinkers had 49 per cent less chance of dying from chronic liver disease, than non-coffee consumers.

Interestingly, the researchers found out that the chances of chronic liver diseases decreased with an increase in the number of coffee cups per day. The chances declined further up to four cups a day, but “beyond which further increases in consumption provided no additional benefit”.

However, scientists have also urged people to not just consume coffee but also decrease their intake of alcohol to wade off chronic liver diseases.